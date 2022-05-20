The Gospel; the true perception of God

MISREPRESENTATION of the nature and character of God has regrettably, oftentimes, kept at bay comers to the love, goodness, kindness, mercy and grace of God our Creator and Father. While our Father is standing in readiness to receive humanity to fellowship, pseudo-preachers have stood as bouncers at the entrance making extra-biblical outrageous, exorbitant and inconsiderate demands never asked by the Father.

In simple terms, God is asking us to accept the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. That confession accommodates us into fellowship of the Father’s family as children. The obedience of Jesus draws us to God as finished work of righteousness. What He did was complete having ably accomplished it needing no adjustment or additives.

The false preachers fulfil Matthew 23:13: “But woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For ye shut up the kingdom of heaven against men: for ye neither go in yourselves, neither suffer (permit) ye them that are entering to go in.”

The Gospel of Christ reveals to us that God made peace with us in Christ after the fall of humanity. Romans 5:1, Amplified puts it: “Therefore, since we are justified (acquitted, declared righteous, and given a right standing with God) through faith, let us [grasp the fact that we] have [the peace of reconciliation to hold and to enjoy] peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ (the Messiah, the Anointed One).”

We are at peace with God the Father Who has reconciled us to Himself.

He has gone further and appointed us believers as reconciliation ambassadors. 2 Corinthians 5:19, Amplified, declares: “It was God [personally present] in Christ, reconciling and restoring the world to favour with Himself, not counting up and holding against [men] their trespasses [but cancelling them], and committing to us the message of reconciliation (of the restoration to favour).”

It’s painful to hear some fake preacher asking for a seed of deliverance. Do not fear them, Jesus is our ultimate Seed. Run away with your life.

We are not in fear but in love and at peace with God. The Gospel or the Grace of God corrects our opinion of God.

This is our God the Father. Psalm 130:3-4 establish: “[3] If thou, Lord, shouldest mark iniquities, O Lord, who shall stand? [4] But there is forgiveness with thee, that thou mayest be feared.”

It seems to me that entering heaven is easier than entering hell. We have the substitutionary sacrifice of Jesus which broadened the Way.

Funeral sermons have often been used to threaten and scare away potential believers. Sin is amplified at the expense of presenting Christ, the Love of God.

I cannot speak for others; I was called to preach Jesus not beer and cigarettes. When Christ is received and works inside the believer, along the way you then hear testimonies like; I was adulterous, I lost appetite for illicit drugs or I’m no longer a homosexual.

God looks at what Christ did. Romans 5:8 directs: “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”

It’s not by our works of righteousness. Ephesians 2:8-9 (Amplified) settle: “[8] For it is by grace [God’s remarkable compassion and favour drawing you to Christ] that you have been saved [actually delivered from judgment and given eternal life] through faith. And this [salvation] is not of yourselves [not through your own effort], but it is the [undeserved, gracious] gift of God; [9] not as a result of [your] works [nor your attempts to keep the Law], so that no one will [be able to] boast or take credit in any way [for his salvation].”

The preacher’s duty isn’t to put a wedge between God and hearers or threaten them with hell fire but reconcile the children to God the Father. God ably reveals Himself to us.

The only authentic revelation of God had to be done by Himself. John 1:14 reveals: “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.”

It is God, who reveals God. The Word i.e. is the Son does that. John 1:18, New Living Translation reads: “No one has ever seen God. But his only Son, who is himself God, is near to the Father’s heart; he has told us about him.” Other witnesses had glimpses but not the full scope.

Let’s check Hebrews 1:1-3. The portion in the Amplified reads: “[1] In many separate revelations [each of which set forth a portion of the truth] and in different ways God spoke of old to [our] forefathers in and by the prophets, [2] [But] in the last of these days He has spoken to us in [the person of a] Son, whom He appointed heir and lawful owner of all things, also by and through whom He created the worlds and the reaches of space and the ages of time [He made, produced, built, operated, and arranged them in order].

[3] He is the sole expression of the glory of God [the light-being, the out-raying or radiance of the divine], and He is the perfect imprint and very image of [God’s] nature, upholding and maintaining and guiding and propelling the universe by His mighty word of power. When He had, by offering Himself, accomplished our cleansing of sins and riddance of guilt, He sat down at the right hand of the divine Majesty on high.”

This is the Gospel of Christ, the Good News of Jesus Christ or the Glad Tidings. Jesus came to seek the lost and save them. He was presented with a woman caught in the very act of adultery. They asked to stone her.

They insisted. John 8:7 records: “So when they continued asking him, he lifted up himself, and said unto them, He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her.”

Moses would have walked away knowing fully well that he had sinned. Moses was preserved by grace. Abraham wouldn’t dare. His right standing was by faith without works.

Romans 4:2,5,7 record: “[2] For if Abraham were justified by works, he hath whereof to glory; but not before God. [5] But to him that worketh not, but believeth on him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness. [7] Saying, blessed are they whose iniquities are forgiven, and whose sins are covered.”

Jesus stood there, sinless, yet without marking iniquity. John 8:11 reads: “She said, No man, Lord. And Jesus said unto her, neither do I condemn thee: go, and sin no more.” Oh what a loving Father we have.

There are many outside Christianity because a vengeful God was presented to them. Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.