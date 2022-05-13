The Gospel excludes self effort

Erasmus Makarimayi

ONE of the distinct differences between Christianity and religion is that religion relies on human effort to attain certain standards, whereas Christianity is a partaking of what’s already accomplished by Jesus Christ. It’s a knowing and enjoying from the Father’s table. Human performance is a nullity in Christianity. No one can boast in the face of God. No exaltation for performance is attributable to self.

Unfortunately, there are ill-advised elements who have imported and continue to import religion into Christianity. The net effect of this is that believers are kept outside the benefits of the finished/accomplished work of Christ Jesus. Vain deceit and human philosophies are offered to keep followers “guarded or in check” on a hope pedestal that leads nowhere.

Various fields of human study have found their way to the pulpit and the potency of the Gospel diluted. The Bible makes clear the value of the Gospel. Romans 1:16 teaches: “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek.”

The Gospel is the power of God unto salvation. We learn here that the power of God is the Gospel. What more than the power of our omnipotent Father would one need to make it here and hereafter?

The power is unto salvation. Salvation answers everything both in time and eternity. It includes, among a host of divine benefits, deliverance, health, prosperity, success, etc. As a follower of this column, you now know that the Gospel is the Grace of God and that Grace is not a theme, subject or topic but a person, the Man Christ Jesus. That’s the Doctrine of Christ.

The Gospel presents Christ Jesus as the author and finisher of faith. Becoming a believer, therefore, means you have come into complete faith. Should you fall sick, healing is provided for, notwithstanding, health is the Father’s desire.

It’s not that God the Father starts inventing healing because you have fallen sick or you have prayed. Healing and health were already there. The issue is to know it, receive it in your spirit and subject your body to spiritual reality. Your part is to know what’s already accomplished.

It’s not what you do, but what’s already done. 1 Corinthians 2:12 puts it: “Now we have received, not the spirit of the world, but the spirit which is of God; that we might know the things that are freely given to us of God.”

Prayer brings to manifestation and fruition what God has already made available in the finished work of Christ. So no one can boast that they prayed and created something. Prayer leads to discovery and knowing and realising what’s already there. One may boast of faith. Faith receives what Grace has already made available. Faith doesn’t create.

It’s a gift from God the Father that accesses grace provision. When knowledge comes, it stimulates belief and faith comes in as the hand that reaches out to grace. Both the grace and faith are gifts of the Father.

Christianity is all about Jesus. Please don’t feel inadequate, it’s Jesus’ adequacy. We come into the equation to partake. The analogy of husbands clarifies it to us. We’re taught in Ephesians 5:25-27: “[25] Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ also loved the church, and gave himself for it; [26] That he might sanctify and cleanse it with the washing of water by the word, [27] That he might present it to himself a glorious church, not having spot, or wrinkle, or any such thing; but that it should be holy and without blemish.”

Christ loved the church and died for it. It is His duty to sanctify and cleanse it. We also note that the onus is on Him to present a glorious church without spot, wrinkle or blemish to Himself. Should you decide to do it yourself, you are despising the holiness and righteousness of God and you have fallen from grace. Galatians 5:4 reads, “Christ is become of no effect unto you, whosoever of you are justified by the law; ye are fallen from grace.”

Christianity is a fruit bearing life from the inside out. As you remain rooted, fruit naturally comes forth. Believers yield to the inward working of Christ and produce fruit. Philippians 2:12-13 urges: “[12] Wherefore, my beloved, as ye have always obeyed, not as in my presence only, but now much more in my absence, work out your own salvation with fear and trembling. For it is God which worketh in you both to will and to do of his good

pleasure.”

Particularly notice that it’s God our Father who works. It’s worked out from within not worked for. He gives us the will and capacity.

The Gospel excludes self effort. The Father doesn’t rely on human standards, but invites humans to the grace table to enjoy. He sends the invitation in simultaneity with the desire to accept it.

When we realise this, all we do is accept with thanksgiving and unrestrained worship. It’s not about you, it’s all about Jesus for your enjoyment. Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.