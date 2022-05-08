Tenax, Triangle share spoils

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Tenax . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1)1

Triangle . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0)1

Triangle kept their title dream alive after coming from a goal down to force a share of the spoils against relegation-threatened Tenax in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Sakubva Stadium yesterday.

The home team showed a lot of verve and hunger going forward and took the lead eight minutes into the match, benefiting from a penalty after referee Polane Chamunoda adjudged that Triangle captain Jameson Mukombwe had illegally brought down midfielder Panashe Mutasa in the box. Mutasa converted the penalty, sending goalkeeper Reason Nyasoka the wrong way.

But Triangle refused to be cowed into submission with Tawanda Chisi missing a headed opportunity from a corner kick. They piled on pressure in search of an equaliser and Takunda Mawarire’s powerful low grounder narrowly missed the target on 27 minutes.

At the start of the second half, the home team goalkeeper Panashe Chirimanyemba was forced into a fine save by Takunda Mawarire.

However, Mawarire was finally rewarded on 65 minutes when he planted a downward header into the nets to level the scores.

Tenax could have gone into the lead on 79 minutes, but Simon Munemero’s header was turned away by the keeper.

Triangle coach Jairos Tapera was pleased with the point away from home: “It is not easy getting three points away and I am satisfied. It is a precious point for us, especially considering we didn’t have four of our regular players today. But the youngsters did very well defensively we managed to deal with their long balls. In midfield they we’re okay as well but it is upfront where I think we need to work on. We are still building a team, it’s work in progress,” he said.

Tenax coach Shadreck Magurasave was also happy to escape with a point: “We are quite happy to get the point considering we are coming from a defeat. We missed a couple of chances and they also missed theirs so I think it was a fair result.”

Teams

Tenax: Panashe Chirimanyemba, Dexter Marara, Virimai Mukudo, Joseph Jambo, Irvine Gwenzi, Lancelot Chakuamba, Carlos Musimwa, Simon Munemero, Panashe Mutasa, Aristotle Manyamba, Takunda Mapara(M Dumbura75’),

Triangle: Reason Nyasoka, Jameson Mukombwe, Misheck Ngwenya, Tawanda Chisi, Arnold Chivheya, Takunda Mkunga, Walter Sande, Tinashe Kabanda, Dzingai Chirimbamuriwo, Simba Verenga, (G Bero37), Takunda Mawarire (Tapiwa Mutunhami 75’)