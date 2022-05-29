Teguru wins top bodybuilding championship

By Courage Nyaya

GEDION Teguru won the Senior Men Bodybuilding Open at the Ironman Zimbabwe Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships held in Kadoma on Saturday.

National Federation of Zimbabwe Bodybuilding and Fitness secretary-general Quite Shangani praised Teguru for an outstanding performance.

“I can safely say Teguru can compete at any level. The competition was good, especially in open body and women bikini categories,” Shangani said.

The festival was graced by among others, prominent athlete Regina Jonda, who flexed her muscles in spectacular fashion, leaving the audience begging for more.

She was given a token of appreciation for whetting the appetite of fans.

The junior men category was a tightly contested, but Aaron Musarurwa claimed first prize and received a medal plus prize money of US$300 and an opportunity to train free at Zimnack Gym for three months and a hamper.

Stantilon Chirenje was the runner-up and also walked away with price money of US$200.

The competition attracted top athletes from across the country.