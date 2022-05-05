Sulu promises more shows

BY AGATHA CHUMA

DENDERA singer, Sulumani ‘Sulu’ Chimbetu has promised his legion of fans new music and more live shows across the country as the showbiz continues to awaken from the COVID-19 slumber.

The local showbiz scene that had been clouded by COVID-19, has sprung to life late following a two-year sabbatical due to COVID-19. This has come as a relief to many artistes across genres who had been financially squeezed by a series of lockdowns.

“For this year I assure our fans that more shows, more music, a compound type of projects and more visuals are coming,” Sulu told NewsDay Life & Style.

“Since I started this musical journey, my desire has been to keep Dendera music and the Chimbetu name visible and that is exactly what I am doing.”

The Orchestra Dendera Kings frontman saluted his fans for their unwavering support.

“From the shows we have hosted so far, fans are supporting us resoundingly and I am very impressed with the way they are adhering to the COVID-19 regulations,” he said.

“I thank the fans for their support, the sponsors and promoters for having confidence in our brand. This really motivates us to work harder.”

A Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services ambassador, Sulu said although he was versatile and open to collaborations with artistes across genres, his thrust remained to keep the Dendera legacy intact.

He inherited Orchestra Dendera Kings band in 2005 following the death of his father, Simon — a legendary musician and liberation war hero.

Over the years, Sulu has managed to steadily keep the ship afloat in the competitive music industry where other sons and daughters of departed music legends are struggling.