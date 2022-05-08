Spiking child, adult sex cases worry govt

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

WOMEN Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Sithembiso Nyoni has urged mothers to keep a hawk’s eye on their young girls as they have become easy prey for unscrupulous older men using money to lure them.

Nyoni made the remarks on Saturday during the launch of Council Churches for Africa Women’s Fellowship under the theme: Parents as good shepherds, celebrating the warm nurturing hands, love, heartfelt life and caring minds.

Nyoni noted it was a cause for concern that hotels were full with young girls during the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

“I want to know if you as mothers know that during the ZITF we were seeing young girls going into hotels with old men enough to be their fathers or grandfathers.

“Therefore, we need you women in churches to help us fight this off because that is what is leading to cases of early child marriages and gender-based violence,” Nyoni said.

She added that there is need for women in churches to spread the gospel while also leading in the protection of children from immoral activities.

“We need the church to lead us so that the country is in order. The nation is as good as its spiritual leaders. So we need you to lead us so that God can intervene and help our children especially in homes so that there is peace,” Nyoni said, adding that women are welcome to visit her office if they need funds to start businesses to empower themselves.

Meanwhile, in an interview, Johane Masowe Wenyenyedzi Nomwe leader Herbert Senda (also known as Madzibaba Enock) said they are grateful of the efforts made by the minister in helping them understand the effects of early child marriages and gender-based violence in homes.