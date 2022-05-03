Singer Mapepeta hails digital space

BY CHIEDZA MAZHANGARA

RISING gospel musician Hannah Mapepeta believes innovations in digital technology are making life easy for many up-and-coming artistes in their quest for a breakthrough.

The music industry has largely been unfriendly to rising artistes, but the digital space is enabling them to distribute their music on different online platforms.

“The digital revolution has brought with it many features such as the newest form of consumption-music through livestreaming. This enables us to reach a wider audience beyond boundaries with just a click of a button,” she told NewsDay Life & Style.

“Unlike relying on radio and television only, the various digital media platforms such as iTunes, YouTube and Spotify are helping artistes especially the up-and-coming ones with the needed exposure to market their music.”

A teacher by profession, Mapepeta, said in this digital era, things had changed as unsigned artistes could shine.

“Unlike in previous years when artistes had to be mainly signed under a record label like Ngaavongwe Records or Metro Studio for marketing and distribution of their music, with digital space it’s now different,” she said.

“Nowadays musicians are able to upload their music on own channels — and can be shared worldwide. Our music is now accessed by different people across the globe as they visit these diverse digital platforms.”

Mapepeta said through various social media platforms, she accumulated a sizeable audience both local and international.

“Apart from taking our music across the borders, we are also able to perform for our fans around the world through livestreams,” she said.

Mapepeta said it was a challenge for gospel musicians as they were expected to live Christian lives that are in accordance with their compositions.