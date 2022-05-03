Simba pounce on Caps rejects

Richard Zimunya

Axed Caps United senior players are set to join ambitious Northern Region Division one side Simba Stars.

The players were shown the exit door on Monday following their threats to boycott the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Cranborne Bullets which they lost 2-0 on Sunday.

Caps United present on Monday said he was dismissing six players Rodwell Chinyengetere, Clive Agusto, Ronald Chitiyo ,Dennis Dauda, Simba Chinani and Devon Chafa.

But after investigations yesterday, the club only axed Dauda, Chinani and Augusto.

Sources close at Simba told Newsday Sport that the club had already approached some of the players for their services.

“Simba has approached some of those guys and they are interested, so the executive has assigned the coach to choose those he is interested in,” said the source.

When approached for comment one of the players could neither confirm nor deny the development.

“All I can say it is a benefit to us to be released, this gives us a chance to join any other clubs which simply means a sign on fee will be coming our way.

“As you know in Zimbabwe as players we mostly capitalize on sign on fees.

“Already a number of clubs have inquired about our services some in the top-flight league, some in division one,” he said on condition of anonymity.