Silla saves Mpofu’s blushes

BY FORTUNE MBELE

BULAWAYO CHIEFS . . . . .(1)2

HIGHLANDERS . . . . . . . . (0)2

HIGHLANDERS staged a dramatic comeback to rescue a point against an impressive Bulawayo Chiefs in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

The Ninjas failed to defend a 2-0 lead, allowing the Bulawayo giants to score two goals in the last 10 minutes of the game with midfielder Adrian Silla netting both goals from set pieces.

Elvis Moyo opened Chiefs’ account in the 31st minute with a header after rising above goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda at the end of a Perfect Chikwende cross.

And then came Arthur Musiyiwa with a cracker which was punched away by Sibanda but the Chiefs’ man pounced on the rebound to punish an out-of-sorts Highlanders in the 48th minute.

Chiefs held on until the 83rd minute when Bosso were awarded a free-kick by referee Mhaka Magare and upstepped Silla with a thunderbolt which left goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya a spectator.

With the game appearing to end 2-1 in favour of the Ninjas, Silla was at it again in optional time with another sizzling shot to give Bosso a share of spoils.

Mpofu said he had anticipated a tough game.

“Typical of a derby. Chiefs have a lot of local boys and these boys are always together. I anticipated a very tough match. I liked the fighting spirit, the way the boys turned around the fortunes,” Mpofu.

His counterpart Nilton Terroso said they were in full control of the game and he was proud of his charges.

“It was a very good game. Everyone played exceptionally well for the entire 90 minutes. We were outstanding, created numerous chances. I am very proud of my boys,” the Portuguese national said.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs: T Mawaya, E Moyo, L Ndlela, A Musiyiwa, O Chirinda (W Mensah 88′), M Mkolo, M Msebe, K Moyo, P Chikwende (E Chikwende 88′), B Veremu (F Matare 75′), F Moyo

Highlanders: A Sibanda, C Ncube (D Munkuli 56′), M Ncube, A Mbeba, P Muduhwa, A Silla, G Makaruse, L Chikuhwa, S Ngala, D Mhindirira, B Sibanda (W Navaya 46′)