Shabanie Mine plot comeback

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

SHABANIE Mine are targeting a return to the Central Region Soccer League next season and club officials say preparations are underway for the resuscitation of the once popular team.

The Chinda Boys are technically defunct after they pulled out of the second division league due to financial difficulties.

The one-time pride of the Zvishavane community, Shabanie Mine failed to raise affiliation fees to participate in the current campaign.

Most players dumped the club as a result and there were genuine fears that the institution could collapse.

However, club officials say they are regrouping and are hoping that they would have revived the team when the next season starts.

Part of the plan, according to club chairperson Elias Marufu, is to develop junior players who will be the backbone of the squad next year.

“If we are alive next year, we will all witness the return of Shabanie Mine,” Marufu said.

“This season we missed out because of several reasons, but mainly because we were late to affiliate.”

“We still have the same mission (of returning to competitive football). The technical team remains there although we did not manage to retain a larger part of our previous squad.

“We have juniors who are training at the moment and we expect them to be the driving force when we return. Of course, we maybe able to add more senior players when the time comes, but for now we are training junior players to carry on the mission.”

Besides Shabanie Mine, three other teams Blanket Mine, Ivan Hoe and Real BVM Academy also pulled out due to financial difficulties induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

