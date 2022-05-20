Sections of Kwekwe hit by water shortages

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

KWEKWE residents have demanded an end to rolling water cuts in some parts of the city

The worst affected areas are wards 2, 5 and 11, where residents have been relying on unprotected water sources for weeks, exposing them to waterborne diseases.

Residents, led by human rights activist Nkosilathi Moyo, have approached the local authority to address the water challenges.

“We are calling upon the local authority to respect Resolution 64/292 of the United Nations, which guarantees the human right to water and Section 4:73(a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe which clearly stipulates access to clean water as a fundamental right,” Moyo said.

“So far we have mobilised citizens to engage councillors to find a lasting solution to the crisis. There is need for urgent intervention by the local authority as we are sitting on a health time bomb.

“Some residents have resorted to open water sources and this has for a long time been exposing them to water borne diseases. We can’t continue to have a lackadaisical approach to the water challenges bedevilling residents especially in wards 2, 5 and 11.”

But Kwekwe mayor Future Titora said the city was not facing water challenges.

“There are no such reports (of residents facing a water crisis),” he said.