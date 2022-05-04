Salah wants Real Madrid in UCL final 

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has revealed the fact he set himself a target of scoring 40 goals and registering 15 assists at the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

Salah didn’t get on the scoresheet during Liverpool’s 3-2 triumph over Villarreal in their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday but did assist Fabinho’s goal.

Speaking after the game, Salah – who has a current tally of 30 goals this season – admitted to setting an individual and collective target for the season to ensure he and the team stayed on track.

Speaking to BT Sport after Liverpool’s victory over Villarreal, Salah revealed the fact he had set himself an ambitious target of scoring 40 goals this season.

The 29-year-old forward said: ‘Always at the start of the season, I set targets. I know what I want as an individual and collectively. That way I know how my season is going.’

Rio Ferdinand interjected by asking the Egyptian forward: ‘Thirty goals and 15 assists already, is that above or below what you were expecting?.

To which Salah responded saying: ‘Oh below.’ His reply sparked laughter from the BT panel before they realised he was being serious.

Salah went on to explain: ‘Yeah. I have big expectations for myself. Honestly, I’ve never said this but before the season started, I go for 40 goals this season and 15 assists.

‘I need to focus on the goals now! Trent [Alexander-Arnold] is going to be angry that I have the highest assist in the Premier League, but I’m going to go for everything.’

Salah also shed some light on who he would like to face in the final of the Champions League in Paris at the end of the month.

The Liverpool star said he would like to face Real Madrid over Manchester City as he is eyeing revenge for the disappointment they suffered in 2018.

Liverpool were denied that chance to lift the trophy four years ago after Gareth Bale scored a brace so see the LaLiga giants win 3-1.

The Reds secure the Champions League crown in the following season but that has not diminished Salah’s desire for revenge.

‘I want to play Madrid, I have to be honest,’ Salah told BT Sport. ‘Manchester City’s a real tough team, we’ve played against them a few times this season.

‘If you ask me personally, I would prefer Madrid. We lost in the final before against them, I want to play them and hopefully we’ll win.’ dailymail