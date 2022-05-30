Rookie striker Ngwenya gets Mapeza buzzing

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

WALTER Musona’s resurgence after an unsuccessful stint in South Africa has left Norman Mapeza confident that his presence in FC Platinum’s forward-line up could be pivotal in the development of teenage sensation, Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya.

Mapeza and his lieutenants are praying the 19-year-old will prove to be their veritable goal-getter during this campaign going forward, after their scoring rate vastly improved compared to the previous season.

In the last three matches, the platinum miners have notched nine goals.

Ngwenya and Musona netted braces apiece on Saturday when they demolished Triangle 4-0, and it is the teenager’s emergence that seems to have left Mapeza in dreamland.

“The boy has worked very hard and these are the results. This shows the hard work we have been putting in week-in and out,” Mapeza said.

“He has been doing a lot of late, and I am happy that these youngsters are starting to cope.”

Mapeza added: “Earlier they were struggling, but this progress is making me happy. Some of them are playing for the first time in the Premier Soccer League, but they have now adapted.

“Thando and others have been excellent in this campaign and it’s my wish that we start playing more of these youngsters. For now, everything is shaping up and I hope we will keep this work intact until the end of the season.”

This is Ngwenya’s maiden Premier Soccer league season, having been plucked from Guinea Fowl High School near Gweru, and has been remarkable, with seven goals to his name in 14 games.

The speedy forward is within touching distance of the current pacesetters in the race for the golden boot, William Manondo and Brian Muza who are tied on nine goals.

Meanwhile, the season looks set to be a tight contest for the rookie of the year award, with Bill Antonio and Jayden Barake of Cranborne Bullets emerging as top sensations.

Ngwenya and Barake are both tied on seven goals apiece.