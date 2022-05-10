Rhinos ready for Manica Diamonds test

By Courage Nyaya

Black Rhinos have been enjoying a good run going four matches unbeaten but coach Herbert Maruwa is cognisant of the tough task ahead when they face inform Manica Diamonds in a Castle Lager Premier League match at Sakubva Stadium on Sunday.

The army side played to a 1-1 draw against Ngezi Platinum Stars at the same venue and they face Manica Diamonds, who have enjoyed good results at home.

Both teams use Sakubva as their home ground, but it is Manica Diamonds, who will be at home this weekend.

However, Maruwa is expecting a tough encounter against the diamond miners.

“We are playing Manica and they are doing well and I am happy for Nhumwa (Johannes). He is getting positive results. It’s going to be a tough match. We are anticipating fireworks. We need to be at our best for us to get a positive result. The last time we played them ended in a draw,” Maruwa said.

“Yes it’s now four games without a defeat, but it’s now water under the bridge, our focus is now on Manica. The team is improving after every game. I am happy the boys believe in themselves.”

Maruwa wants his side to close the gap on the leading pack and he has been encouraged by the hard work the players have been exhibiting.

“Am happy with the amount of effort they are putting at training. We need to win this one to keep in touch in the leading pack and see how the season ends. What is needed now is to focus on one game at a time and we just need to improve our level of concentration, sometimes the boys are sleeping at crucial moments and it happens in football. We actually saw it at high level when Manchester City lost to Real Madrid.”

Currently Black Rhinos are seventh on the log with 21 points while Manica Diamonds are fourth with 24 points after 14 rounds of matches.

Fixtures

Friday: Yadah FC v FC Platinum (National Sports Stadium)

Saturday: Ngezi Platinum Stars v Tenax (Baobab), Herentals v Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo City v ZPC Kariba ( Barbourfields ), WhaWha v Harare City (Ascot )

Sunday: Caps United v Chicken Inn (National Sports Stadium),Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Manica Diamonds v Black Rhinos (Sakubva), Triangle FC v Cranborne Bullets (Gibbo)