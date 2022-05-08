Red Cross work remembered

BY NHAU MANGIRAZI

THE Zimbabwe Red Cross has been commended for helping minimise the spread of COVID-19 and other crises.

Red Cross volunteers are always on the ground in disaster and conflict-hit areas, checking on neighbourhoods and those stranded and ushering them to safety as well as providing first aid and distributing essential supplies.

“Crisis and disaster have virtually spared no one in the past year and hit the most vulnerable the hardest. Yet one never has to look far to find and be inspired by acts of kindness. They are people who routinely put others first in the service of their communities,” Zimbabwe Red Cross Society president Edson Mlambo said in a message to mark World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day commemorated yesterday, May 8.

Mlambo added that the Red Cross staff and volunteers have been supporting vulnerable populations in building stronger resilient communities.

“Big or small, seen or unseen, every act of kindness matters, it brings hope and breeds more kindness. Today, we pay tribute to all those individuals who selflessly help others in need. When all these small local actions multiply, the impact can be enormous.” Mlambo said.

On May 8, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement celebrates the dedication, compassion, courage and impact of millions of volunteers and countless others who offer help, care, and life-saving services to people in their communities.

Zimbabwe Red Cross secretary general Elias Hwenga added that communities have benefited from Red Cross volunteers during trying times globally.

“In the worst situations, Red Cross and Red Crescent staff and volunteers remain lifelines to local communities, sometimes at risk to their own safety. They remind us why we must invest in local action and nurture humanity and kindness,” Hwenga said.