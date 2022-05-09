Rave reviews charm Moyo

BY CHIEDZA NAZHANGARA

GOSPEL diva Dorcas Moyo has expressed gratitude for the unwavering support she has so far received from her fans, especially on the recently released album Bvudzi Rangu Ramera.

The talented artiste said gospel music was rising as it now comes in different genres.

In a recent interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Moyo said receiving rave reviews gave confidence to the girl child that nothing is impossible and that anyone can become great regardless of gender.

“It is not easy as a woman to be recognised in a field dominated by males. I am inspired by prophetess Deborah who explored the avenues that men had not explored in as many years. It is all about breaking the barriers and resetting the dimensions,” she said, adding that although her music has received positive feedback, she was however, not on a mission to compete with anyone.

“I would want to make it clear that I am not in this industry to compete with anyone, actually the only person I compete with is myself,” she said.

Moyo aims to give her all to inspire others to do great things and her greatest aspiration is to pass on the baton of greatness to coming generations, especially the girl child and rising female musicians.

The gifted musician, who has been on a tour of South Africa, has undertaken a number of tours.

She has also toured Botswana and all of her tours were resounding successes. But she is not going to sit on her laurels because she believes there is room for improvement.

“It is just one step at a time, we are growing and every step is important in our growth. We are still learning and we always take a leaf from any situation,” said Moyo.

“Through my music, I have noted that people love the gospel genre and again if you look at my colleagues, the same happens and the support is amazing,” she added.