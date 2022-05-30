Producer aims to live off rising artistes

BY CHIEDZA MAZHANGARA

CHITUNGWIZA-based music producer Austine Munyaradzi says musicians need to be schooled on how to promote their products without relying on sponsorship.

Most of the time artistes depend on sponsorship from either the government or private organisations to promote their products, which has been very unreliable and often hard to come by.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Munyaradzi said from his experience as a music producer and studio owner of Real Music productions he had realised that lack of money for marketing and airplay was the major challenge rising artistes were facing.

He is, therefore, advocating for equality between up-and-coming and seasoned artistes when it comes to airplay and to assist local fresh artistes he is working on a project called The Voice of the Ghetto.

“The project is a dancehall riddim compilation. Artistes will be singing on the same beat and I named it Voice of the Ghetto because rising artistes must be recognised. From the onset I always mention that the mission here is to catch them unnoticed, meaning we are grooming our artistes from the grassroot level. We are not only targeting the big fish of the music industry, we are an all-encompassing institution,” he

said.

The music producer pointed out that he does not have criteria to determine eligibility of artistes to record; rather he welcomed all artistes popular or unpopular. All he is interested in is to work with the artistes for positive results.

He added: “In the same vein, I am also receiving overwhelming support from both fans and artistes, meaning that the project is gaining momentum. As such, this project is also going to have some more vibes.”

Munyaradzi said drug abuse was the major ill destroying budding artistes, especially those who live in high-density areas, the ghetto.