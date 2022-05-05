Premier Africa Minerals chairperson steps down

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

Premier African Minerals chairperson Neil Herbert has resigned from the board with immediate effect.

Herbert, who joined the company as non-executive chairperson in 2020, has left the board to pursue other business interests including his recent appointment as executive chairperson of Atlantic.

“Herbert rejoined the Premier board at a critical time in the rejuvenation of the company and I express my thanks and appreciation for this,” Premier chief executive officer George Roach said in a statement last week.

“Herbert leaves the board to pursue his other business interests including his recent appointment as executive chairman of Atlantic Lithium. I have agreed to act for a limited period as the interim chairman,” he said.

Roach said Premier was in consultation with eligible candidates and would announce further corporate changes in the near future.

Herbert left the company after it had just signed a joint venture agreement with Li3 Resources Inc to acquire 50% interest in Premier’s lithium assets located in Mutare.

The London Stock Exchange-listed resource group acquired the claims located in the Mutare Greenstone Belt in 2020 and were held by the company’s subsidiary LicoMex Private Limited.

Li3 Resources is a private lithium-focused exploration company founded and backed by senior mining executives who have had prior success in the lithium sector.

Herbert was appointed director of the company on August 28, 2019.

He has nearly three decades experience in finance. He trained with PwC and has been involved in growing mining ventures, both as an executive (including Antofagasta plc, Brancote Holdings plc and UraMin Inc) and as a manager of investments (including Galahad Gold plc and Polo Resources Limited).

Herbert has served as a director of several stock exchange-listed companies across the world and was previously a director of Premier between August 20, 2013 and April 22, 2016.

He is also chairperson of IronRidge Resources, Helium One, Siderian Resource Capital and is the acting chairperson of MN Holding Limited and its subsidiaries which operate Otjozondu.

Premier is a multi-commodity mining and natural resource development company focused on southern Africa with its RHA Tungsten and Zulu Lithium projects in Zimbabwe.

The company has a diverse portfolio of projects, which include tungsten, rare earth

elements, lithium and tantalum.

