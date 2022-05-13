Police boss bans use of hand-held spikes

BY SHARON BUWERIMWE

POLICE Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga yesterday banned the use of hand-held spikes on motorists by traffic enforcement police following a public outcry.

The move came after the public raised concern that the spikes were causing unnecessary accidents and loss of human life as police threw the devices on speeding vehicles.

Four people died while eight others were seriously injured last week after police threw spikes at an unregistered commuter omnibus in Mutare, resulting in the vehicle overturning.

The Passengers Association of Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights recently filed a High Court application seeking an order to stop the police from throwing metal spikes at moving vehicles.

Last year, the High Court ruled that use of spikes to stop vehicles refusing to obey orders was legal.

Matanga said traffic police officers would only be allowed to use standard and approved spikes at roadblocks.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said defiant traffic officers would face the wrath of the law.

“The Commissioner-General of Police (Matanga) has noted with concern allegations that some officers are using hand-held spikes whilst trying to stop some errant motorists from evading police checkpoints and general enforcement of road rules and regulations in the country.”

“In this regard, the Commissioner-General of Police has with immediate effect banned the use of hand-held spikes by any police officers whilst performing traffic enforcement duties throughout the country. Any police officer who will defy this directive will be arrested and face both criminal and stern disciplinary action. No police officer will be allowed to move around whilst openly holding or carrying spikes under the guise of traffic enforcements,” Nyathi

said.

He also appealed to motorists to cooperate with law enforcements agents at roadblocks.

“We have observed that in major cities such as Harare and Bulawayo, some kombis and pirate taxis, especially those with no number plates, do not stop at police roadblocks or police checkpoints. This makes it difficult for police to either arrest or trace them to account for their illegal

activities.”