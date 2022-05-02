Police block CCC door-to-door campaign

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

CHITUNGWIZA police yesterday blocked a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) campaign in Zengeza West ahead of the Saturday by-election.

The event was stopped at the eleventh hour after police fired teargas and rubber bullets to disperse campaigning CCC supporters. They were also attacked by suspected Zanu PF supporters.

This resulted in a stampede which left several people injured.

CCC ward 7 candidate Lovemore Maiko, CCC member Lazarus Sigauke and several others were left injured.

CCC alleges that the police were responsible for violently disrupting their peaceful door-to-door election campaign in Zengeza West constituency.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said: “We condemn the violent attacks on our members by Zanu PF. It is our constitutional right to mobilise voters ahead of the upcoming by-election. Zanu PF is scared stiff of CCC and it knows it can never win a free and fair election. That is why we continue to call for a pre-election pact and dialogue on electoral reforms to ensure that we do not have a disputed election in 2023. There must be an end to political violence.”

But national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi last night said he was unaware of the incident.