Pasuwa aims to transform Nyasa Big Bullets

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FORMER Warriors and Dynamos coach Kalitso Pasuwa says he will only leave Malawi’s Nyasa Big Bullets after the crop of youngsters he is grooming have established themselves.

On Wednesday the veteran gaffer extended his contract with the People’s Club up to 2025, as he made new promises to build a formidable side with the club’s posterity in mind.

Pasuwa said: “I am very happy to have extended my contract with Nyasa Big Bullets. Working with this team has been very exciting and as you know, we have a new project that we are building. A transformative project.

“I also want to see and prepare the young boys that we are bringing in the team and to leave them at a better level where they will be able play with senior players in the league.

“I hope with the contract extension, everything will go well with the technical team that we are having. So far we have had a good relationship and we hope for the best this year.”

Last year completed a double when he won the Malawian league title before lifting the Airtel Top 8 Cup title.

The Zimbabwean coach has now won the TNM Super League title three consecutive times with Nyasa Big Bullets, and is now hoping to add his fourth this season.

Prior to his unstoppable success in Malawi, Pasuwa weaved another fairytale in Zimbabwe where he led Dynamos to four league championships in a row from 2011 to 2014.

Pasuwa has won the league in every season has has coached, four in Zimbabwe and three in Malawi.