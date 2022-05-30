Opposition activist ‘abducted’

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has claimed that its members Moreblessing Ali (47) was abducted on Tuesday last week in Chitungwiza by suspected Zanu PF activists.

CCC has raised alarm over the continued abduction and victimisation of its members as political tensions heighten ahead of the 2023 polls.

The matter was reported at Makoni Police Station under RRB number 5048384.

In a statement yesterday, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the party had embarked on a search for Ali, who she said was a CCC community leader for ward 21 in Chitungwiza North. She said they failed to locate her.

“On the night of May 24, 2022 it is reported by an eyewitness who knows Moreblessing Ali well that she was seized and forcibly shoved into a motor vehicle by Pius Jamba, who is a member of Zanu PF,” Mahere said.

“It is alleged that he is the half-brother of Simba Chisango, who is a Zanu PF leader in the Nyatsime area. They are both known for using violence and terror in the community. Moreblessing Ali’s family was informed of the enforced disappearance on May 25, 2022, whereupon an official police report was made at Makoni Police Station by CCC. The team that had been deployed to handle the police report and assist with investigations on behalf of the movement was subsequently referred to Dispol Mashonaland East where a further report was made under reference number 5048384,” she said.

Zanu PF party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said CCC should leave the police to deal with the matter.

“If the matter has been reported to the police, then the suspect will be brought to book,” Mutsvangwa said.

“Criminals out there are committing crimes in the name of Zanu PF just to bring the name of the party into disrepute. Zanu PF does not condone violence.”

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that on the day she disappeared, Jamba had “dragged” Ali away, saying the two were former lovers, and were both missing.

Police said Jamba was not a Zanu PF member. Speculation had it that Chisango, who is related to Jamba, was behind Ali’s abduction.

“Police investigations have also established that Pius Jamba is not a member of any political party as alleged by some social media activists and politicians,” Nyathi said.

“Police inquiries have also shown that Pius Jamba was accusing Moreblessing Ali of dumping him after he had spent a lot of money on her during their love affair. The police are working flat out to locate Moreblessing Ali and Pius Jamba.”

CCC also claimed that Zanu PF supporters violently attacked CCC supporters in Kwekwe over the weekend, leaving three of them hospitalised after party leader Nelson Chamisa had addressed a rally in the town.