One stage, 3 artistes: Mhere’s album launch a success

BY AGATHA CHUMA

GOSPEL artiste Mathias Mhere on Wednesday took time to thank God for the great things He has done for him when he launched his 10th album, Thanksgiving at Rainbow Towers’ Jacaranda Room.

The album with 13 tracks largely honours and appreciates the Lord for His grace on Mhere.

Mhere, Dorcas Moyo and Freeman “HKD” unveiled the album by performing the album’s track number two, Acharwa Ndinyerere in front of a responsive audience, signalling that the album may indeed become a hit.

Mhere’s album carries 13 tracks with the first track Mukundi featuring Munyaradzi Munodawafa, reminding people that they are winners according to the scriptures and those who walk by faith are conquers; followed by Acharwa Ndinyerere, Mukadzi akanaka, Taura naye, Nyasha Ndione, Sungano naMwari, munhu anaMwari wake, Shanda Mudzimai, Izita rake Mwari, Ichaperera kuna Pirato, Check your time, Amen ft Garry Tight and Kupfuma iShungu.

Track six, Sungano naMwari, brings in a message of thanksgiving to the Lord for being with the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic a time a lot of loved ones were lost. This track is somehow a wake-up call to the nation that they must learn to appreciate everything that the Lord has done for them because other people could not make it to this day. Mukadzi akanaka (track three) also tackles marriage statuses today and that divorce is sometimes caused by a misunderstanding and a good partner comes from above.

Several artistes and social media influencers were present to support Mhere. Gospel guru Mechanic Manyeruke appreciated the good work done by Mhere as it gave him an assurance that indeed gospel is in safe hands and for him as a veteran, he can rest knowing that his children (fellow gospel artistes) are keeping up the good standards.

Mai TT, who was emceeing the launch together with Comic pastor, also performed her song Mwari Makanaka and she yesterday posted on her Facebook page that she was honoured to have been given a platform to sing one of her songs at the launch. Madam Boss was also present supporting man of the moment dressed in a blue suit.

Although the album received a positive response during the launch, views and responses from the fans are still yet to be verified and the album is currently sitting on 2 300 views on YouTube.

The album was produced by Cymplex, Makumbe Production, Limitless Production, Joy of life studio and Big Sounds Studio.