Ngezi Platinum Stars appoint new CEO

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Premier Soccer League side Ngezi Platinum Stars have appointed Yvonne Mapika Manwa as the club’s new chief executive officer following the departure of Nyasha Kadenge last month.

Kadenge left the Mhondoro-Ngezi based side last month after five years, to pursue ‘personal interests’ according to a statement by the club.

“Ngezi Platinum Stars Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs Yvonne Mapika Manwa as the Club’s new chief executive officer.”

“Mrs Manwa takes over from Ms Nyasha Kadenge who left the club in April 2022. The Board and Club Executive are excited to welcome Yvonne on board and wish her well as she embarks on her new role at the Club. She will be key in heading the club’s secretariat, upholding the team culture, and ensuring a holistic and sustainable development of the club as we seek to establish ourselves as a significant club locally, and on the continent.”

Ngezi Platinum currently sits sixth on the log standings with 24 points from 15 matches, seven behind log leaders Chicken Inn.