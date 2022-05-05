Ndiraya wary of strugglers Bulawayo City

By Richard Zimunya

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya is not reading too much into the technical reshuffle of Bulawayo City and is anticipating a tough encounter on Sunday when the two sides meet at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Bulawayo City comes into the match with a new technical led by Farai Tawachera after Philani “Beefy” Ncube was sacked this weekend after a string of poor results.

The DeMbare gaffer believes that the change of coaches can gulvanise the players.

“It is a difficult match in the sense that they have changed coaches.

“There is now a new coach and normally when that happens players tend to give it their all.

“They will be more energized because they will be eager to prove to the new coach that they can play, so we are anticipating a very difficult match from Bulawayo City,” Ndiraya said on Thursday looking ahead to the weekend.

Dynamos currently set the pace at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League able with 29 points, two ahead of second placed Chicken Inn.

They beat Whawha 2-1 last week to maintain an unbeaten run that has stretched eight league matches.

Despite the good form, coach Ndiraya revealed he is not happy with his team’s conversion rate upfront.

“We are judged by the goals that we score, so in that area we are still not happy.

“Of course I am happy with the chances that we are creating but not I am happy with our finishing, I am not happy with the strikers so far.

“We really want to fight for honours, so we must have consistency because if you look at the top scorers in the league, they have nine goals. We also want have one of our strikers amongst those top scorers.”

Dynamos have scored 16 goals so far and there are five teams that have scored more than them in the league.

Emmanuel Paga, who has five goals, is the club’s top goal scorer. They have been linked with Clive Augusto, who was sacked by Caps United this week after he was accused of being one of the ring leaders in the player revolt at the weekend.

Augusto scored just one goal in the green colours of Caps and club president Farai Jere had no problem dispensing of him.