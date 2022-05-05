Ndiraya plots City downfall

BY HENRY MHARA

TONDERAI Ndiraya is hoping for his team to take advantage of struggling Bulawayo City and claim all three points as his team’s title chances blossom following a good run.

Thirteen games have been played so far this season with Dynamos leading the race. But the DeMbare coach believes he has seen enough to conclude that his team is not in strong position yet to end the club’s seven-year league title drought.

Dynamos last won the league title in 2014 under Kalisto Pasuwa.

“The race is long, and it is still a long way to go. It is still early days, but our aim as a team is to get to the halfway stage of the season on top of the log. It won’t be easy because of the upcoming fixtures,” Ndiraya said.

His team hosts basement Bulawayo City at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday. After that, they travel to Highlanders, followed by a match against Herentals before facing Caps United in the Big Harare Derby.

“We want to take advantage of this fixture against Bulawayo City and get maximum points and keep piling pressure on those that are following behind.”

Their 2-1 win over WhaWha last weekend saw Ndiraya’s men opening a two-point gap over second-placed Chicken Inn after 13 rounds of matches.

“That (gap) is not much, it’s just one game and everything changes. We want to keep our eyes on the ball. We want to continue to be consistent and make sure that we maintain the status that is there at the moment. It is very difficult but it can be done. We have done it so far and I’m hoping that we can continue to do that.”

Ndiraya is, however, worried by his strikers’ lack of precision in front of goal, which he says could threaten his team’s aspirations.

Against WhaWha, Dynamos created a handful of chances, but needed an Alex Orotomal goal late in the match to secure a 2-1 victory.

“We haven’t been able to score as much as we would want and it remains a cause for concern. We have made some progress in terms of creating chances, but we are judged by how many goals we score. I am happy about the chances that we create, but not too happy about our finishing. I am not happy with our strikers so far. I am happy with (Emmanuel) Paga, who has scored five goals but if we really want to fight for honours then we must be consistent in terms of scoring,” Ndiraya said.