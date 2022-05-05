Mzansi’s top actress in maiden Zim visit

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

SOUTH AFRICAN-BASED Motswana actress, filmmaker and businesswoman Connie Ferguson is expected to touch down at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport this afternoon on her maiden Zimbabwean visit.

In a statement, Ferguson’s host said the award-winning actress had three public engagements in the capital.

As part of her itinerary tonight, Ferguson meets with different stakeholders at a high-level networking dinner at Meikles Hotel hosted by Zodwa

Mkandla.

Tomorrow morning (Saturday) she is expected to address a Women in Business conference in partnership with Nedbank.

She is also expected to visit Emerald Hill Children’s Home together with the Zodwa Mkandla Foundation as part of her appreciation of philathropic

initiatives.

Ferguson will wrap up her programme with a Zumba Masterclass session with acclaimed fitness trainer Zorro as part of a drive to encourage fitness and wellness through physical exercise.

Nedbank spokesperson Mary-Anne Kwidini said Ferguson was an iconic personality who inspired many and represented so much of empowerment as an entertainer, businesswoman and philanthropist.

“We welcome her to Zimbabwe ahead of her programme and look forward to a fruitful exercise of empowerment and creating viable networks for all involved,” she said.

Away from the screen, Ferguson is also an author, motivational speaker, producer and co-founder of Ferguson Films which she co-founded with her late husband Shona Ferguson.

She is also a successful businesswoman who runs a beauty care line called Connie Bodyline and a personal fitness and lifestyle blog called IConniecFit, among other ventures.