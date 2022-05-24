Munetsi tipped for Warriors captaincy

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

FORMER Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambga is tipping France-based midfielder Marshall Munetsi to take over the Warriors captaincy following the retirement of long-serving leader Knowledge Musona.

Musona, who captained Zimbabwe at three consecutive African Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals, announced his retirement from international football last week.

The Smiling Assassin, who took over from Willard Katsande, scored 28 goals in 45 appearances for the Warriors, second only to Peter Ndlovu.

The former Coventry City striker is the most capped Zimbabwean footballer with 100 caps and also its all-time top marksman with 38 goals to his name.

The departure of Musona from the stage has left football stakeholders with a vexing question on the next leader of the Warriors.

Former Warriors midfielder Esrom Nyandoro told NewsDay Sport last week, that the gap left by Musona would be difficult to fill.

He described Musona as a good example to young players in terms of how he conducted himself on and off the field — worked very hard to perfect his craft.

While Chidzambga, who led the Warriors to their maiden appearance at the 2004 Afcon finals in Tunisia, acknowledged it would be difficult to have another leader like him, he said Munetsi was one of the players who could step into the big shoes left by Musona.

“He (Musona) was a very good leader. It is sad he is no longer there, but there are others coming up. We have Marshall Munetsi, he is capable. He has played in the foreign league in France and South Africa,” Chidzambga said.

“He has matured into a better player and I think he can take over from Musona. What is important is to have someone who can handle the pressure and having played abroad, he possesses those qualities.”

The veteran coach once described Munetsi as one of the best midfielders the country has ever produced.

He, however, also said England-based Marvelous Nakamba and Tendai Darikwa were the other players to turn to for the Warriors captaincy.

“There is also Marvelous Nakamba and Tendai Darikwa. Any of them can also step in,” he said.