Mugadza grieves at Bhamu’s death

BY HENRY MHARA

FORMER Mighty Warriors coach Rosemary Mugadza says the country has lost one of the greatest servants of the game in Aldiglade Bhamu who died in Harare on Thursday.

The former Mighty Warriors midfielder was the captain of Harare City Queens at the time of her death.

Mugadza, who is the Harare City Queens coach, confirmed the death to NewsDay.

Bhamu was 34.

Bhamu died at Parirenyatwa Hospital where she was admitted on Monday after suffering a stroke, according to Mugadza.

She will be buried tomorrow at Zororo Cemetery in Harare.

“She collapsed at her family home on Monday and she was admitted to hospital on Tuesday. She had suffered a stroke on her left side which affected her left hand and leg. We visited her on Wednesday at hospital and she was not in good shape. But those who visited her on Thursday told me that she was getting better. But I was surprised to receive the sad news later in the day of her passing,” Mugadza said.

Bhamu was part of Mugadza’s first Mighty Warriors squad in 2003, a team which had other stars such as Merjury Nyaumwe and Onai Chingawo.

A former Young Mighty Warrior, Bhamu was part of the senior women national squad that represented the country at the 2016 Women Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

In the league, Bhamu who was one of the most technically gifted women players ever produced in the country, also featured for Black Rhinos Queens, helping the army side to the league title.

Mugadza said her passing on was a huge loss to the country.

“She was one of the two players, together with Rudo Neshamba, who we were grooming to be the next coaches so it’s a big loss for us and the country because she had leadership qualities and we were confident that one day she would become a coach for a club or for the country.”

Already, Bhamu was doing part time coaching duties with the BN Soccer Academy’s girls soccer team.

“She was a people’s person and the number of people who have come to mourn her shows she was well loved. As a club, we have lost a great player and a good leader. This year she had improved greatly in terms of discipline and she was always leading other players in everything that we did as a club. That is why we decided to hand her the armband. She was always happy and did her job professionally,” Mugadza added.