Mpofu plots DeMbare downfall

BY FORTUNE MBELE

UNDER-FIRE Highlanders’ coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu says he is channelling his energy towards getting his acts together and beating Dynamos on Sunday to appease the club’s emotive-fans.

The Highlanders fans called for Mpofu’s head last Sunday as the club trailed Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0 but Bosso went on to salvage a point after the game ended in 2-2 draw.

This Sunday, the Bulawayo giants, sitting on position 12, face an uphill task at Barbourfields Stadium against in-form leaders of the pack, Dynamos, who have gone nine games without defeat.

An apprehensive Mpofu yesterday said he was looking forward to turning around the club’s fortunes.

“I am not moved and I am not under pressure, but I know how our fans feel. It’s okay and we understand how they feel. They really want the team to win. What they did on Sunday is normal but whatever happens, the most important people at the moment are the management committee of the team who can say Lulu can go tomorrow, but we need to appreciate the fans’ feelings, they really want the team to win. I am the only person who can turn around all those things to make sure the team wins. But it’s a pressure job, what can I do? But for now let’s look at the positives and channel all the energy to make sure the boys on Sunday show those fans that they are very important to us, give them the cheer and all the smiles and make sure we win the game,” Mpofu said.

Highlanders last won in the league on March 27 when they hammered Yadah 3-0 at Barbourfields Stadium. They also beat WhaWha and Herentals, and bagged seven draws and lost to Black Rhinos, Manica Diamonds and Bulawayo City.

The coach is still adamant he is fighting for the league title, pointing out to English Premier League giants Liverpool, who in January were 14 points behind Manchester City, but have managed to cut the deficit to just three. Midfielder Adrian Silla will miss Sunday’s game due to suspension.

“One player who is not available for the Sunday game is Adrian Silla. He is suspended. He has accumulated three yellow cards. Rahman (Kutsanzira) is back from illness, he started training on Tuesday, so is Andrew Tandi who was on suspension. Nqo (Nqobizitha Masuku) is back, he also started training with the rest of the guys,” Mpofu said.

Joel Ngodzo is also out with an undisclosed illness.