MP engages traditional leaders to fight moral decadence

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

UMZINGWANE MP Levi Mayihlome (Zanu PF) has engaged traditional leaders to teach the youths African customs to deal with moral decay in the constituency.

On Africa Day, Wednesday May 25, his constituency hosted the Siko Festival where several artistes competed for prizes in various genres, while chefs also competed for the best African cuisine prizes.

Mayihlome said: “We have noted that there is moral decay among youths, not only in this constituency, but the whole country. Traditional leaders should share knowledge with the people.

“We want to correct mistakes made and revive our culture and customs. Ndebele wars and shrines were discussed during the event. We call upon companies to partner us as we celebrate Africa Day so as to identify talent and sponsor up-and-coming artistes.”