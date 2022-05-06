Motorists shun CBD parking bays

BY SILAS NKALA

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC)’s controversial parking meter scheme raked in less than US$6 000 in the past two months as motorists continue to avoid parking bays in the central business district over high charges.

South Africa-based Tendy Three Investment (Private) Limited (TTI) was awarded a US$2 million tender for vehicle parking management in Bulawayo.

TTI initially demanded US$1 per 30minutes, but following a public outcry, the fees were reduced to US$1 for an hour.

Latest council minutes reveals that the joint parking management operation collected US$3 488,90, R2 176,50 and $1 692 198,60 in parking fees between March and April.

About US$1 982, R510 and $636 072 was collected in clamping fees.

“The financial director Kempton Ndimande reported that … TTI (Pvt) Ltd started collecting parking fees under the first phase of the PPP arrangement on February 18, 2022. Council got 30% of parking fees proceeds and its 50% on clamping fees,” the minutes read.

Civic groups, motorists and residents have raised concerns over the deal as they doubt that it would benefit them as ratepayers.

Meanwhile, council has approved 286 building plans worth over US$7 million, an increase of 27,68% from almost US$4 million collected in February.

Latest council minutes indicate that 320 building plans were approved in February, 34 more than those approved in March but way less in value.

The report says a total of 2 132 inspections were carried out in February, constituting a decrease of 34,30% compared to the previous month owing to transport and staffing challenges.

“Building inspectors still faced transport challenges which the section alleviates by sourcing council vehicles to supplement locomotion for the officers. Vacant positions within the section, especially on the part of building inspectors, were yet another retrogressive factor in terms of output as the demand out there was fast overwhelming the present officers.”

The report also states that some properties issued with certificates of occupation in the city. According to the laws (1977), no new building should be occupied without an occupation certificate issued by the local authority.

The report states that city fathers were concerned over a number of illegal structures, and warned that buildings built without approval plans faced

demolition.

Occupants of dilapidated and unsightly buildings have also been given eviction notices.