Model turns to beauty therapy

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE nude human form has always been a controversial topic in the conservative Zimbabwean culture and when nudity is displayed in works of art, it often provokes fierce rebuke from society.

While in other countries such as neighbouring South Africa and the United States, among others, nudity in art sells just like any other form of art, locally, it is met with mixed reactions and only the bold ones venture into the art.

Model Whitney Roxy Masike has decided to throw in the towel and walk away from boudoir modelling. Boudoir modelling entails posing for photographs partially clothed or in lingerie. She had been doing this for many years past.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, Masike said she had quit boudoir modelling to chase her other dream — to be a beauty therapist, adding that she had interests in beauty therapy before the modelling passion.

Masike said her involvement in modelling would be confined to commercial and brand ambassadorship deals.

“I realised that I need to be more professional and convenient, hence I decided to quit boudoir modelling and have found beauty therapy as an esteemed career,” she said.

“As much as I was a boudoir model, my passion has always been about the skin, being proud of it and treating it well.”

She added: “My focus now is on enhancing people’s appearance through beauty treatments which involve pedicures, manicures, facial treatments and waxing among other elements. I am also a make-up artist/hairstylist.”

Although modelling is a rewarding career, there are limited opportunities in Zimbabwe for boudoir models, said Masike.

“Nude modelling came with huge provocations and inconveniences, hence I decided to venture into another industry both for changing my working environment and increasing my income,” she said.

Masike said beauty therapy required one to be professional as there were a lot of temptations especially from male clients.

“As a beauty therapist I have the right to stop providing my services whenever a client provokes me whether by actions or words,” she said.

“I specialise in Swedish, hot stone and Thai massages as I try to avoid those types of massages that might create unpleasant and inconvenient circumstances.”

Groomed by Size 4 Modelling Agency, Masike in her short modelling career, managed to rub shoulders with some of the industry’s big brands.

“It is not easy being a model as there are people who have wrong impressions about models. I was a victim of that, particularly from those who do not appreciate modelling as a profession,” she said.

As a video vixen, Masike has featured in videos by top artistes among them Jah Prayzah, Andy Muridzo, Coco Master, Simba Tagz, Roki, Leonard Mapfumo and Trevor

Dongo.