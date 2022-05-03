Mine invaders threaten prosecutor

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

A GROUP of people, who recently invaded Dandee 5 mine in Kezi, Matabeleland South, are reportedly threatening Kezi prosecutor Mufaro Ndirayire, who is handling the case.

The invaders, believed to be from Harare, overran the mine last month and the mine owner Ndodana Moyo has alleged that the invaders were being backed by a senior government official, whom he did not name.

Moyo told NewsDay that the invaders were threatening the prosecutor who is dealing with the case.

“On April 27, we were supposed to attend a court case in Kezi. On our arrival the prosecutor said she was being called by a certain individual who is threatening her, demanding that she must drop the case or get fired by her superiors. The invaders are also creating stories trying to get us arrested,” he claimed.

He also alleged that the invaders were heavily armed.

“We did not do anything or engage in any violence. They are the ones who were armed with machetes and axes.”

Ndirayire declined to comment on the matter saying she was not allowed to talk to the Press.

“You can check with my superiors, I am not allowed to talk to the Press,” she said.

The gang, armed with machetes, chased away Moyo’s mine workers when it invaded the mine.