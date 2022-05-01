May Day, May Day, Caps in trouble!

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

CAPS UNITED . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

C’BORNE BULLETS . . . . . (1) 2

CAPS United are in deep trouble.

To start with, they have fallen a massive 12 points behind pacesetters Dynamos and look to be slipping out of league title conversation before the half way stage of the season.

Secondly, they have financial problems at their doorstep, which have destabilised the side and are wreaking havoc to their campaign.

Yesterday, there was every chance that the team would default their match against Cranborne Bullets as players threatened to boycott the encounter over outstanding dues.

That it went ahead was the only positive for the Green Machine on a day they stumbled to their first home defeat of the season.

Reports suggest that the players had not been paid bonuses for the two matches they have won in the last five matches, leading to a standoff with club management hours before kickoff.

The standoff culminated in the kickoff being delayed by 45 minutes.

The players are said to have only agreed to take to the field after they were paid part of the money they are owed.

Although they eventually turned up, they came in batches in their personal vehicles before proceeding to the dressing room.

It didn’t really surprise when they fell behind after 25 minutes courtesy of Cranborne Bullets’ Brian Muzondiwa after being set up by Kingsley Murerengwa.

Barely had the coaches taken their seats on the bench in the second half when Muzondiwa completed his brace, pouncing on a rebound after Jarrison Selemani’s beautiful curl hit the cross bar.

There after, there was tension both on the field and in the stands as the home team supporters turned against their own team.

Caps United fought on gamely, with Tatenda Tavengwa and Rodwell Chinyengetere coming close.

This is Caps United’s second defeat on the bounce after they fell to Triangle last week.

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was disappointed with the result.

“It is a disappointing result, but I don’t want to dwell much on how we lost. Everyone knows why we lost,” he said.

His counterpart Nesbert Saruchera was understandably pleased with the result.

“It is a good result for us. The youngsters are gelling now. I am happy for them. The team is back,” he said.

“You saw the captain and Zvasiya (Lincoln) on the bench. If we had taken our chances, we could have scored five, but I am happy for the youngsters.”

Results

Highlanders 1-1 Chicken Inn

M/Diamonds 1-0 ZPC Kariba

Caps United 0-2 C/Bullets