Maxy Boi aims to dominate hip-hop space

BY AGATHA CHUMA

UP-AND-COMING Afro-beat artiste Maxwell “Maxy Boi” Tinavoishe Nyabvure, who is signed under Indie Record Company MulaNation, has declared that he is on a mission to conquer the Afro-beat genre.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style Maxy Boi said he was determined to outshine all in the Afro-beat genre through producing good quality music.

“Unleashing the talent I have in Afro-beats has always been my passion or rather should I say my most treasured thought,” he said.

“My dream is finally coming true and I’m going to continue dreaming big until I reach the unreachable with determination and believing that I can do it. I believe with the pace I’m moving with, the whole nation of Zimbabwe probably knows me by now. I am not going to stop here, I want all big Afro-beat artistes to notice and collaborate with me. I am sure I will be the next big artiste in Zimbabwe and Africa at large,” he said.

Maxy Boi’s latest song Shaa is making waves on social media and that alone is giving him assurance that the sky is the limit.

Based in Harare’s Glen View suburb, Maxy Boi said he was inspired by Nigerian artiste and songwriter Wizkid, adding that he saw his reflection in him.

“Most of Wizkid’s songs are certified gold. He is a humble person who worked really hard to be in the mainstream and I adore that. I can relate more to his sound and story about how he started making music at the age of 11,” said Maxy Boi.

I strongly believe that the Afro-beat genre will grow into the world’s best genres because it is currently being appreciated by many across the globe.”

He has four singles: When it comes, Bhadman, Bend down and Shaa and is working on more singles.