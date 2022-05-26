Mathole launches Svingobgwe

BY AGATHA CHUMA

This week, Mwenje Mathole launched the Svingobgwe extended play (EP) at an event graced by Nyasha David, Fusion 5 Mangwiro, Albert Nyabinde and Feli Nandi, among others, at Emagumeni Helensvale Shopping Centre in Harare.

Mathole, who has a distinctive, soulful and husky voice adored by many, explained the meaning of Svingobgwe to the audience during the

launch.

“Svingobgwe is a Shona word for a type of cave that was used by our forefathers as a resting place during long journeys,” he said.

“The EP seeks to highlight that in all our struggles and trials as individuals and African countries, God should always be our refuge. We should turn to God during difficult times.”

Svingobgwe carries six tracks Shasha, Baba Na Mai, Wanyamalala, Zama Ndichiedza, Hotyekotye and Places.

During the launch, Afro fusion group, Fusion 5 Mangwiro performed Kuhope together with Mathole, a collaboration which they did last year.

The duo wowed the crowd with its African style rhythm.

Nyasha David also performed Ndizvo with Mathole, a soulful song that is accompanied by beautiful melodies.

Apart from music, Mathole is also a multi-talented artiste. He is an accomplished playwright, singer, poet, acoustic guitar player and an actor.

The Gweru-born artiste sings a distinct type of composition which he calls “mamoa” or “sipiti”, a unique type of music which speaks of colours, movement, shape and texture, among other creative features.

He described it as a way “to create music without limit to styles of traditional, current or future art hegemonies”.

Before Svingobgwe, he produced single tracks which include Tinofara Taona, Kaziwa Salibonani, Rwiyo Rwangu, Paye ft Masa Caroleen, Bonde ft Fusion 5 Mangwiro and he has acted in Mambo Shava, Spear Of Love, Ndure, Tokwe Mukosi and Harvest of Thorns, among others. He was also a finalist at the 2017 Dreamstar talent show.