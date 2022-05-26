Mangombe predicts tough encounter against Chicken Inn

BY COURAGE NYAYA

YADAH coach Genesis Mangombe says his side is not intimidated by log leaders Chicken Inn as the two teams prepare for a clash at Luveve Stadium tomorrow.

The GameCocks climbed to the top of the log standings a fortnight ago following their win over Caps United.

The Joey Antipas-coached side is enjoying a four-match unbeaten run, winning two and drawing two.

By contrast, Yadah lost 2-0 to FC Platinum, a defeat that ended their three-match unbeaten run.

Mangombe, whose side is just above the relegation zone, said his team would be looking for an upset result against the 2015 league champions.

“We are facing Chicken Inn, who are enjoying their good form, but it’s a game of football. We will not lie down and allow them to roll over us,” he said.

“We need to collect points in this game. They are a big team and we are underdogs, but we will do all we can to avoid defeat. The plan is to set ourselves for a draw, but if by chance we get an opportunity, we will go for maximum points.”

Mangombe’s team plays expansive passing football, and the youthful coach warned Chicken Inn that they should expect to spend most of the afternoon chasing shadows.

“We are not intimidated by them,” Mangombe said. “We are not afraid, and we will go there and play our normal passing game. That way, I am sure we will get some opportunities to score and win the game.”

Yadah outplayed FC Platinum in their last game, but two individual mistakes cost them the game.

“Against FC Platinum, we created a lot of chances, but went on to concede silly goals. What we need to do is address those weaknesses and make sure those errors are not repeated,” Mangombe said.

He will be delighted with the return of first choice goalkeeper Panashe Nyabunga, who missed the match against FC Platinum due to suspension.

Replacement goalkeeper Richard Chiminga was a bundle of nerves in the match, and was culpable for FC Platinum’s second goal.

Chicken Inn lead the log standings with 31 points, but any slip up against Yadah could see them dropping to third.