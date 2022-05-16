Mandiranga revival excites Mangwiro

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

HARARE CITY gaffer Taurai Mangwiro is pleased with how Emmanuel Mandiranga has reinvented himself and is now hoping the player will turn his side’s playmaker as the season approaches half way stage.

Mangwiro’s men have had an indifferent campaign so far and he is pinning his hopes on Mandiranga to spur his team, especially in the attack department where they are struggling.

He believes the decision to drop the former Dynamos winger from the team in recent games had reawakened his potential.

“I dropped him from the team in the last four games because he was not performing up to the level we expect. “At that point his work ethic had even dropped, so laying him off was so that he can realize how he was letting me and the team down,” Mangwiro said.

“As of now, I am really proud of the work he is putting in to help the team. In my team, no place is guaranteed. One has to work hard for the team and also fight for his place in the team.

“The goal he (Mandiranga) scored was all important to us. We could have lost but he saved us. A point away from home is better than a loss.”

On Saturday the Sunshine City boys drew 1-1 with WhaWha and in that match, Mandiranga was the shining beacon, with his equaliser helping them salvage a point away from home.

Had it not been for the brilliance of WhaWha’s goalie Terrence Chiku,

Mandiranga could have scored three times in the first half alone.