Makusha happy with progress

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

Local sprinter Ngoni Makusha has shifted his focus to the Botswana Nationals scheduled for May 14 and 15 after failing to win in the Gaborone International Meet hosted last week in the neighbouring country.

Makusha finished sixth in 10,30 seconds in his 100m heat, some seconds behind reigning world champion Letsile Tebogo who came first in 9,16 seconds. The event is an annual international track and field platform for all athletes in Africa and provides a qualification route for Africa Games, World Championships and Commonwealth Games for eligible

countries.

In an interview with NewsDay Sport, the sprinter said the event exposed him to great competition which helped him to measure his progress so far this season.

“The competition was okay, it was well organised and the level of competition was on point. Of course I didn’t qualify for the World Championships which is one of my goals this season but I’m happy with the performance,” said Makusha.

Makusha was also part of the 4x100m relay team together with Joseph Israel, Carlos Gwerendende and Gerren Muwishi and they finished fourth in 40,06 seconds.