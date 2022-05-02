Macheke hits purple patch in SA

BY Richard Zimunya

ZIMBABWEAN player Tawanda Macheke has saluted his South African coach Ernest Middendorp for unleashing the beast in him at Maritzburg United.

The former Dynamos and Black Rhinos striker joined the South African top-flight league side in January during the mid-season transfer window.

Macheke played two games as a striker before he was transformed to a full-back.

Ever since this transformation, he has become a nugget in Middendorp’s team, hence rising through the pecking order to become a regular starter.

“I am doing my best to adjust to what the coach is demanding from me. Although it is different from how I was playing in Zimbabwe as a striker, the positive side is that the coach has managed the other side of my potential and it is good when you become a versatile player,” Macheke told NewsDay Sport from his home base in South Africa.

“I never imagined in my career at one point I would play this position, but it is happening,” he said.

The 25-year-old utility player joined the Team of Choice on a two-year contract which runs until December 2023.

With four games to go this season, Macheke revealed that his focus is on his team to survive relegation.

He said: “For now, what is key is we want to survive relegation and I am confident we will do that. It only takes a positive attitude in the remaining games. We have to believe in ourselves as a team.”

Maritzburg are currently sitting on position 13 with 24 points, six points ahead of bottom-placed Baroka, between them in respective order is Swallows FC and TS Galaxy who both are on 23 points.

They play Royal AM tomorrow before playing Stellenbosch, Orlando Pirates and Baroka to complete this season’s marathon.