Machazane boost for Caps

By Sports Reporter

CAPS United have been boosted by the return of centreback Marshal Machazane from suspension ahead of their trip to Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane for a date with resurgent defending champions FC Platinum on Saturday.

The return of the defender, widely regarded as one of the best in the country, should give coach Lloyd Chitembwe options in defence following the departure of Dennis Dauda, who was sacked on Monday for his alleged involvement in the match boycott threat that delayed their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Cranborne Bullets at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday by 45 minutes. Caps went on to lose the match 2-0 courtesy of a double strike by Brian Muzondiwa.

The defeat left them a massive 12 points behind log leaders Chicken Inn.

Besides Dauda, goalkeeper Simba Chinani and striker Clive Augusto were also expelled for similar reasons.

And with the Harare football giants desperate to catch up with the chasing pack, they will be happy to welcome Machazane whose presence should give solidity to the defence.

The former Harare City defender has not played consistently since he joined the Green Machine in March due to injuries and suspension.

He made his debut for the Harare giants in the 6-0 annihilation of WhaWha the first time Caps recorded a clean sheet having been hammered 6-2 by Manica Diamonds in Mutare, the previous week.

They recorded another clean sheet in Bulawayo the following week in a 1-0 victory over Bulawayo City. However, it was during that match when his hamstring recurred forcing him to miss crucial matches.

Since then, Caps’ defence solidity has been called into question with the Harare football giants conceding in a 1-1 draw against old rivals Highlanders at the National Sports Stadium.

