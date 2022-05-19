lSRC approaches CAS… as Musona retires from Warriors

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

WARRIORS skipper and legend Knowledge Musona has announced retirement from international football, ending stellar a 12-year international career with the senior national team.

Musona made his debut in 2010 when the Warriors played South Africa after rising through the ranks from the Under-17.

The 32-year-old captained the Warriors to become one of the all time best national team players.

In his illustrious career, the Smiling Assassin, as he is known, scored 28 goals in 45 appearances, a feat that puts him as one of the best goalscorers in the history of the Warriors.

In a statement announcing his retirement yesterday, Musona said: “It is with heavy heart that I officially announce my retirement from national duty with our beloved national football team, the Warriors.

“It’s a decision that I did not take lightly after representing our beloved country for 12 years, starting with my first appearance on March 3, 2010, in a game against South Africa.

“My time with the Warriors has been an incredible and rewarding journey that I am thankful to have the opportunity to undertake, one that I only dreamt of achieving early in my professional career. I cherish every moment that I spent as a member of the team.”

Musona added that he was now focusing on his club career. He turns out for Al-Tai in the Saudi Professional League.

“I am retiring to concentrate on my career at the club and to afford my other teammates and rising stars the opportunity to represent our beloved country,” he said.

“Over the course of my football career with the Warriors, I have been truly blessed in both the low moments and many wonderful highlights.

“I wish the Warriors all the best in the future as they continue carrying the flame for our country. I remain available for and close to the Warriors to assist in any capacity where I can.”

Warriors and Bournemouth star Jordan Zemura took to Twitter to pay tribute to the now retired Musona.

“Great captain, showed me what it means to play for your country and do everything in your will to win. Enjoy skippa,” Zemura tweeted.

Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba and Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe also paid tribute to the former Hoffenheim forward.

In his Warriors career, Musona became the first player to lead the team to three consecutive Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

Musona joins Khama Billiat, who ended his Warriors spell last

year.

Musona’s last match in Warriors colours was against Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations, where he scored to help Zimbabwe win against the West Africans.