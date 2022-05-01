KuvaAir in maiden flight

By Cliff Chiduku

PRIVATE airline KuvaAir on Friday made its maiden flight from Harare to Victoria Falls in the latest boost to the local tourism sector.

The airline, operated by Executive Air, said the fights between the two cities will be on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Yes, we had our maiden flight on April 29 from Harare to Victoria Falls. It was fully booked,” Executive Air marketing executive Darryl Dzapasi said.

The air shuttle service provider said clients could make online bookings.

The maiden flight, which was meant to coincide with the Victoria Falls Carnival, according to Dzapasi, was oversubscribed.

KuvaAir, which also made a demonstration flight from Harare to Bulawayo on April 22, operates an Embraer EMB120 aircraft.

Dzapasi described KuvaAir as “the world’s first blockchain-powered airline” as clients can make payments using online platforms.

KuvaAir allows for digital wallet payment, cryptocurrency and currency exchange services through the Kuvacash mobile application.

Confidence in the recovery of Zimbabwe’s tourism industry has been boosted by the launch of several new flights in the country which include Qatar Airways and Eurowings, as well as government’s decision to scrap COVID-19 pandemic-induced restrictions.

The past two years have been difficult for the industry following the outbreak of COVID-19, which forced governments to impose travel restrictions and curfews.

The restrictions came at a period when access to Zimbabwean destinations was limited due to few long-haul flights.