Karoi town officials arrested by ZACC

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

KAROI acting town secretary Tongai Namisala has been charged with criminal abuse of office alongside housing director Admire Jimu following their arrest by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Namisala and Jimu appeared before Karoi magistrate Moreblessing Makate who remanded them out of custody on $50 000 and $20 000 respectively.

It is also alleged that sometime in 2019 an advert for the sale of industrial stand number 2381 was placed in the local newspaper.

According to the Karoi town housing policy, the stand was supposed to be sold through a tender process.

However, Namisala went on to acquire Industrial stand number 2381 without going to tender.

In May 2020, Namisala paid $12 678.75 for the industrial stand.

According to the State, Namisala, being the substantive director of finance when he acquired the stand, acted unprocedurally as the stand was supposed to be sold through a tender process.

Namisala is also accused of acquiring a number of commercial stands in 2010 under questionable circumstances.

Jimu is also accused of criminal abuse of office.

It is alleged on April 25, Jimu wrote a letter to the housing director directing that stand number 7892 Flamboyant infill be allocated to Tawanda Madondo.

It is alleged on the same day, Madondo paid $ 100 000 to the council before he was even allocated the stand.

He paid another $100 000 on April 26.

The housing director however refused to authorise the sale of the stand citing unprocedural issues.

Madondo was then allocated the stand without the knowledge of Mujuruki

Investigations by ZACC led to their arrest..