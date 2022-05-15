BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

KARIBA Municipality will from tomorrow start disconnecting water supplies to all defaulters as its revenue continues to dwindle.

In a statement, acting town clerk Champion Nyaude said: “Council urges its stakeholders, residents and ratepayers to pay their council bills on time to enable the provision of uninterrupted services. Council will commence water service disconnection exercise on all defaulting properties effective Tuesday May 17, 2022.”

Kariba Urban Residents Association spokesperson Samson Coffee said he supported the proposed water disconnections.

“This is the only way to effect payments. Residents should at least pay part of their debt for improved service delivery. We don’t want those paying, to be inconvenienced by defaulters,” Coffee said.

A month ago council was disconnected from the national grid by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company over a longstanding electricity debt which hovered around $27 million. The council later negotiated for a payment plan.

As of March 2022, council owed service providers $290 million, while it owes its creditors $257 million.

Council creditors include the National Social Security Authority, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, Local Authority Pension Fund and Zesa Holdings, among others.