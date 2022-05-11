Karatekas brace for national team selection

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The Zimbabwe National Karate Federation will this weekend pick athletes who will participate at the African Union Sports Council Region 5 Karate Championships which will be held in Durban, South Africa later this month.

This final team selection is scheduled for Saturday in Gweru.

According to a statement released by the federation, athletes who have made it through the regional selection process will battle it for a place in the national team.

The federation said it would also appoint national team coaches who will travel with the team as well as referees that will officiate at the championships.

“The Zimbabwe National Karate Federation national team selection unit is inviting all members of the provincial Karate squads that have been selected by the respective provincial technical directors to this last national team selection session.

“This session is before the African Union Sports Council Region 5 Karate Championships to be held in Durban during the last weekend of May,” the statement read.