Kampira scoops Mr Zimbabwe International crownKampira scoops Mr Zimbabwe International crown

BY CHIEDZA MAZHANGARA

BULAWAYO-based model Francisco Kampira proved himself a giant after he recently grabbed both the Mr Zimbabwe International crown and Mr Zimbabwe International People‘s Choice award from a competitive field of 10.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Kampira said this year the Mr Zimbabwe International aimed to scout for a group of confident young men who were willing to dominate the modelling and fashion industry.

“It is humbling and fulfilling to be recognised as the winner of Mr Zimbabwe International. Above all the happiness, I feel I cannot overrate the humility it gives me,” he said, pointing out that his greatest wish was to go the extra mile on the international stage.

Kampira promised that as the reigning Mr International Zimbabwe, he wishes to engage society through charity works as well as imparting knowledge and aspirations to other upcoming and aspiring models.

Speaking on the state of the country’s pageantry, Kampira said: “For male models as of now, we lack funding, but I hope with time and recognition we will get a boost in the coming years so that there is growth on our side too and representation, among other things.”

Kampira also appealed to companies to collaborate with models saying as models they are brands too, able to work in a professional way.

Kampira also recently published a book titled How to become a professional model.

“I am proud of myself with the achievement I have made in writing this book as it not only caters for aspiring models, it is also a guideline to professional models who have taken their grooming classes at different schools,” he said.

He added that modelling classes were now using his book as a training manual.