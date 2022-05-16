Just be yourself and believe in yourself too: Brittano

BY Charles Myambo

JULIAN BRITTANO is an acting megastar who is best known for starring with Oprah Winfrey on her hit television series Greenleaf.

In many ways Julian is Oprah’s prodigy because she saw rare potential in him and decided to give him his first big role in Hollywood which obviously paid off massively.

Besides the iconic Winfrey, Julian has worked alongside other mainstream television personalities such as Lynn Whitfield, Keith David, Lamman, Roshon Fegan, Sean Blackmore, Letoya Luckett, Tye White and many more.

Apart from being an actor, Julian is also a global charting recording hip-hop artiste. He is also the co-founder of Brittano Studios alongside his wife Katie Brittano.

He has controlling interest and full ownership of Brittano Music. In addition, Julian also founded the fast-rising development firm known as Brittano Group. NewsDay Life & Style correspondent Charles Myambo (ND) caught up with Julian Brittano (JB) and below are excerpts from the interview

ND: How did you feel when Winfrey chose to believe in you and what has been your main learning experience working with Oprah?

JB: It was certainly a life altering experience. She is easily one of the most humble and compassionate people I have ever met.

In many ways, she is a clairvoyant. She saw something in me that was not immediately obvious to other acting directors and executives.

There was a long shortlist of prospective actors to perform my part in Greenleaf, but Oprah entrusted that huge role to me.

In many ways it was confirmation of what I believed I could accomplish. My main experience with Winfrey is that she is genuine, methodical and very perceptive, meaning she often sees through people’s intentions as well as being adept at identifying potential.

ND: What specific advice would you have regarding how to get noticed by huge celebrities like Winfrey and of course yourself too now?

JB: Well, I cannot stress this point enough, but avoid being fake. The thing about these big superstars who have made it is they were once where you are and they know all the tricks and schemes.

Oftentimes, when they sense someone does not have pure intentions, they are quick to blacklist that person. So, it is extremely important to be genuine, respectful, confident and humble.

Those are qualities that usually standout because everyone else will usually be trying to act like something they are not to impress these celebrities.

Just be yourself and believe in yourself too. Having a clear and concise vision of what you want to do is also vital especially when asked about it.”

ND: Julian, your challenging past has been used as a testimony to motivate many but we’d like to know at what stage you decided “enough is enough”, I have to change my life?

JB: I think I felt like I needed a change when I realised what rock bottom looked like. I was overweight, sick and struggling with unfulfilment. If I continued down the same path, disaster was imminent and that would not be fair to my family.

The lack of satisfaction with my life at that point pushed me to push the boundaries and become more consistent with my craft.

“I really put in the work mentally, emotionally and physically. Needless to say, it paid off and there are still several things I need to accomplish.

“One of my biggest drives is inspiring anyone who has a vision, but cannot separate their current situation from their future destiny. If I, did it, you can too.