Jilted man blows off head with dynamite

BY AMOS BATISAYI

POLICE in Silobela are investigating a case of sudden death after Isaac Shumba (31) blew off his head with explosives after he was dumped by his girlfriend.

Shumba of Kwayikwayi village, Chief Malisa reportedly ran amok after he was jilted by his lover.

He died on the spot.

“Once again the police are appealing to members of the public to solve their disputes or differences amicably by engaging a third party so as to be able to manage their issues. Use of violence leads to unnecessary loss of lives. This incident could have been avoided,” said acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende.

Meanwhile, a 47-year-old man died last week after he was assaulted for demanding his money from a fellow villager.

Last Mpofu of Torvo 2 resettlement in Lower Gweru, Midlands province visited the suspect Emson Ncube (73) at his homestead to demand what he was owed, and a misunderstanding ensured.

Mukwende said Ncube then struck Mpofu several times all over the body with a stick.

“Mpofu’s condition deteriorated and was taken to a nearby clinic for treatment by a well-wisher. He was later referred to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he was treated and discharged,” Mukwende said.

He subsequently died at his homestead. The body of the deceased was taken to Gweru Provincial hospital for post-mortem.